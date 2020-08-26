Chinese vice premier urges stable performance of foreign trade, investment

QINGDAO, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday called for solid efforts to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium in east China’s coastal city of Qingdao, which focuses on stabilizing foreign trade and investment in key provinces and cities in northern China.

Hu stressed that local authorities should work hard to keep foreign trade and investment stable amid a grave and complicated international environment.

He urged the provinces and cities to open further to the outside world, and enhance services for businesses to add impetus to the stable development of foreign trade and investment.

Before the symposium, Hu visited foreign trade firms and the Qingdao part of China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone to learn about production and operations of companies. Enditem