Chinese villager is tied to a post and scolded for refusing to wear a face mask

A villager in China has been bound to a post and severely scolded by a hazmat-clad health worker because he refused to wear a face mask while going out.

Footage shared by Chinese state media shows the man being fastened to a pillar by ropes outside a building as he tries to explain to the inspector that he had forgotten to put on his mask.

The officer, donning a full-body protective suits, is seen criticising the tied-up resident furiously: ‘Do you wish to live? If you don’t wish to live, the other locals still want to live.’

The video was filmed last Thursday in a village outside Puyang city in central’s China’s Henan Province.

The health officer had seen the man without a mask in Huizhai Village in the township of Mengke before stopping him and punishing him, according to a post on the video news account of state newspaper Global Times on Twitter-like Weibo.

The 10-second clip captures the officer yelling and pointing at the man while another officer ties him to the column from the back.

The inspector’s behaviour caused an uproar on Chinese social media after the footage appeared online over the weekend.

One angry user urged the authority to launch an investigation: ‘What is this? Disciplinary committee, please investigate carefully.’

Another viewer defended the resident: ‘Don’t just say that people don’t wear masks. Where can farmers go in their villages to buy masks?’

The authority of Mengke township said yesterday that it had looked into the matter.

In a statement, officials claimed that the villager, known by his surname Jing, had failed to wear a face mask on a daily basis

Officials said that health workers had urged him to wear a mask multiple times, but Jing continued to go out without the preventative measure.

But the authority admitted that the health worker had handled the matter in an ‘inappropriate way’. It said the inspector had ‘acted radically’ and his behaviour had caused negative social impact.

The health worker was reprimanded and ordered to write a self-criticism letter, said the command centre of the prevention and control of the epidemic of Mengke township.

Police are carrying out their investigation into the incident, the authority added.

The controversial footage emerged after another family in China were allegedly violently dragged out of their home and slapped by anti-coronavirus inspectors for gathering to play games.

It is said that the family of three live in Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and were penalised for playing Mahjong.

The clip was uploaded to Weibo by an influential local blogger, known as ‘Xianning Big Small Matters’, on Friday before going viral.

The family clashed with a group of health officers after the latter broke into their living room to stop them enjoying the pastime, it is claimed.

Almost 1,900 people have now died from the killer coronavirus rapidly sweeping the world.

And more than 73,000 patients have been struck down with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 infection, including nearly 1,000 outside of China.

Ninety-nine per cent of cases have been in China, where tens of millions of residents are in lockdown to contain the escalating crisis.

The Diamond Princess cruise, docked off the coast of Japan, has the largest cluster of cases outside of China, with 542 passengers infected.

Most of the cases recorded overnight were in the deserted Hubei province, which is home to the coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan.