Chloe, the side-eye meme girl, now looks unrecognizable in the backseat.

A LITTLE girl who rose to fame after a side-eye meme of her throwing shade from the backseat of a car went viral now appears to be unrecognizable.

It’s been nine years since Salt Lake City’s two-year-old Chloe, dubbed Side-Eye Chloe, dampened her sister’s joy at the news that their family was taking them to Disneyland.

Chloe, 10, has changed drastically since becoming an internet sensation in 2013.

Recent Instagram posts show a happy young teen wearing braces and making peace signs while walking around town.

Podsitivity – Touching the World appears to be the youngster’s own podcast, and she has over 525,000 Instagram followers.

Chloe and her mother Katie are attempting to claim ownership of her globally famous meme, only to have it resold as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

NFTs are one-of-a-kind, irreplaceable items that can fetch tens of thousands of pounds, if not millions.

A one-of-a-kind trading card, for example, is non-fungible because trading it would result in you receiving a completely different card.

According to the Huffington Post, the Clem family is hoping that it will help them pay for their son’s future college expenses.

According to the publication, they will auction the image using the cryptocurrency Ethereum at a rate of around (dollar)15,000.

Her mother stated that selling the iconic photograph was a “no-brainer.”

“It’s a cool opportunity,” she said, “especially if there’s a Chloe fan out there who loves this meme and wants to own it.”

Even Chloe has said something along the lines of ‘that’s pretty cool,’ which is a typical ten-year-old response.

“I’d like to buy a horse, I’d like to build a Walt Disney World,” Chloe says, “but all I want to do is put her through college.”

Chloe rose to fame in 2013 after being caught on camera reacting to the news that her family was going on a Disneyland vacation.

Her internet stardom was catapulted by her hilariously unimpressed expression as her mother, Katie Clem, exclaimed, “We’re going to Disneyland!”

Lily was already well-known for her outlandish reaction to the news that she would be meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse two years prior, in 2011.

But it was Chloe’s face in the 2013 video, which has over 15 million views, that became a meme used by sassy social media fans all over the world.

The family traveled to Brazil, where they discovered Chloe’s disapproving expression plastered throughout the Google offices.

It comes after the woman who inspired the Disaster Girl meme was sold in 2021 for (dollar)500,000 (£341,000).