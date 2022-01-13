Chocolates from supermarkets and yogurt for kids have been recalled due to health concerns.

Yoplait Frubes children’s yogurts and Aldi chocolates are the latest products to be recalled due to safety concerns, with the latter being discovered to contain “small metal pieces.”

Chocolates and Yoplait Frubes are being pulled from store shelves due to safety concerns, with the latter containing “metal pieces.”

People who bought the recalled products should throw them away right away or return them for a full refund.

After Moser Roth The Collection Milk, White, and Dark Chocolates were discovered to contain egg, Aldi is urging customers to “contact the relevant allergy support organizations.”

Those who have an egg allergy or intolerance may become seriously ill if they consume the chocolates.

Meanwhile, Yoplait is recalling certain batches of its Frubes Yoghurt Strawberry, Red Berry, and Peach Variety Pack after discovering “small metal pieces” in some of the peach-flavored tubes, rendering them unfit for consumption.

Visit the Food Standards Agency’s website to stay up to date on the latest recall announcements.

Everything you need to know about the new recalls can be found right here.

