Chongqing hold Qingdao in Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Chongqing Dangdai Lifan drew with Qingdao Huanghai 0-0 in the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Tuesday, with both teams remaining winless in the 2020 season.

Chongqing started the game on the front foot, forcing Qingdao goalkeeper Liu Zhenli into several good saves.

Late in the first half, Qingdao midfielder Wang Wei was shown a red card after kicking out at Adrian Mierzejewski. But despite playing more than half the match with a man advantage, Chongqing were unable to find the net and the match ended goalless.

With this result, Chongqing are fifth in CSL Group B with three points, while Qingdao also have three points and sit sixth by virtue of their inferior goal difference. Enditem