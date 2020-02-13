Chongqing takes measures to curb spread of coronavirus

A staff member checks body temperature of passengers at a checkpoint of Caoping toll station on the Chongqing- Linshui expressway in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 12, 2020. Since the Caoping toll station is a major entrance for passengers from Sichuan to Chongqing, local authorities organized a 24-hour team to check passengers’ body temperature and identity information as measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)