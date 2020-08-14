Chongqing’s foreign trade up 8.5 percent in first 7 months

CHONGQING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade volume rise 8.5 percent year on year to 340.13 billion yuan (about 48.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of this year, according to the local customs on Friday.

Exports rose 5.6 percent year on year to 212.93 billion yuan while imports reached 127.2 billion yuan, up 13.8 percent during the period.

The rapid growth was mainly driven by an increase in the export of mechanical and electrical products, which gained 6.7 percent year on year to 192.85 billion yuan, accounting for over 90 percent of Chongqing’s total export volume during the period.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the largest trade partner of Chongqing during the period, with which Chongqing had a trade of 61.56 billion yuan, up 6.2 percent year on year.

The foreign trade volume with the European Union totaled 57.49 billion yuan, up 7.7 percent year on year. Enditem