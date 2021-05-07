Chopping pair Ma Te/Liu Fei crowned at China’s table tennis simulation

XINXIANG, North China, May 7 (Xinhua) — A pair of two defensive paddlers, Ma Te and Liu Fei, came out the eventual title-winning duo at the Chinese table tennis Olympic simulation after beating Zhou Yu/Chen Xingtong 4-2 here on Friday.

The choppers, who stopped second seeds Liang Jingkun/Sun Yingsha in the semifinals on Thursday, took an impressive 7-1 lead in the sixth set and improved it to wrap-up victory 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7.

“We won because we were stern-minded, especially when the opponents were poised to come back in the middle of the decisive sixth set,” said Liu Fei in the post-match mixed zone.

“It’s the third year that Ma and I partner each other, and I think we are playing better table tennis together in mixed doubles,” she added.

Zhou Yu and Chen Xingtong, who surprisingly ousted world champions Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen in Wednesday’s quarterfinals before beating Lin Gaoyuan and Zhang Rui to make the final, felt depressed when facing a pair of choppers.

“The chopping duo’s spin is too tricky to receive and I don’t think I can predict it even after having played a six-set match against them,” admitted Zhou.

“It’s not a surprise to feel uncomfortable playing against a pair of choppers,” he said.

Earlier on Friday morning, Liang Jingkun/Sun Yingsha eased past Lin Gaoyuan/Zhang Rui 11-9, 5-11, 11-9, 11-2 in a best-of-five match to claim the third place.

The men’s and women’s singles finals and third-place matches will take place later today. Enditem