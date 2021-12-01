Chris Cuomo has been taken off the air indefinitely by CNN after his brother Andrew revealed text messages supporting him.

Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor, has been suspended indefinitely after it was revealed that he tried to assist his brother Andrew during his sexual harassment scandal.

Cuomo is the brother of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign earlier this year after sexual assault allegations were made against him.

According to newly released documents, Chris Cuomo contacted one of his brother’s top aides, Melissa DeRosa, and offered to assist him in preparing his defense against the shock claims.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules, and we publicly acknowledged that,” a CNN spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“But we also recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his job.”

These documents, on the other hand, indicate a higher level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously suspected.”

“As a result, Chris has been placed on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Chris Cuomo live blog…

CHRIS CUOMO’S FULL STATEMENT ON HIS SUSPENSION FROM CNN

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” according to a CNN spokesperson.

“The documents raise serious questions, which we were not aware of prior to their public release.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had given his brother’s staff advice, he broke our rules, and we publicly acknowledged it.”

“But we also recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his job.”

“However, these documents indicate that he was more involved in his brother’s efforts than we previously suspected.”

“As a result, we have placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.”

SUSPENDED CHRIS CUOMO

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely by CNN while the network investigates claims that he advised his brother Andrew Cuomo during his sexual harassment scandal.

‘SUSPENSION IS NOT FIRING,’ says MEGHAN MCCAIN.

On Tuesday, the conservative pundit reacted to CNN’s suspension of Chris Cuomo.

Suspension isn’t working – what makes anyone think he won’t get the Toobin treatment and will be back on the air in a few months? @CNN thinks we’re nuts.

CHRIS CUOMO WAS Dubbed “FREDO” BY TRUMP.

Former President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of Chris Cuomo, calling him “Fredo,” a reference to mob boss Michael Corleone’s brother in The Godfather.

“Will Fredo be fired by Fake News @CNN?” Trump tweeted last year, pleading with CNN to fire Cuomo.

“He converses with…”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Suspension is not firing – what makes anyone believe he’s not getting the Toobin treatment and will be back on air in a few months?@CNN thinks we are stupid. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 30, 2021

Chris Cuomo is a political activist masquerading as a journalist. He should’ve been taken off air a long time ago. The Cuomo mafia family will stop at nothing to silence and intimidate those that seek to speak the truth. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2021

What? I see @CNN suspended #ChrisCuomo. No! This means CNN has standards. They might not be intellectual standards. Or moral standards. They might be very low standards. But nevertheless, CNN has standards. This—let’s be honest—is a bit of a surprise — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 30, 2021

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely from Fake news CNN #ByeByeFredopic.twitter.com/IRr9oSjiUq — Savage Neanderthal (@TheKingIsBack80) December 1, 2021

45 on the suspension of Chris Cuomo: pic.twitter.com/1zl7aBqGBn — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 1, 2021