Chris Cuomo, how many children does he have?

Since joining CNN in 2013, broadcast journalist Chris Cuomo has been a pillar of the news organization.

Cuomo, 51, is best known as the former host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, a weeknight news show.

Cuomo and his wife Christina Greevene have three children: Bella and Carolina, two daughters, and Mario Cuomo, a son named after his father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo.

Bella, his eldest daughter, is a social media sensation who has amassed a large following thanks to her TikTok lip-syncing videos.

Mario, their eldest child, and Carolina, their youngest, are both unknown.

Cuomo’s family, on the other hand, was hit hard by Covid-19 in March 2020, with Cuomo, his wife Christina, and their son Mario all contracting the virus.

Cristina posted an Instagram photo of her 14-year-old son with her husband Chris Cuomo on April 22, 2020, commemorating Earth Day and revealing that their child has been infected with coronavirus.

“This virus has transformed me into a new person.”

My hope is to become stronger, healthier, and more knowledgeable about the virus as a whole.

“After ten days of ups and downs, feeling great one day and terrible the next,” Cristina wrote, “I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus.”

“This virus is not prejudiced,” she continued.

Even though children are more resilient, their symptoms can be just as severe.

For his protocol, I’m using a modified version of my remedies, with a strong emphasis on vitamins.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cuomo has a net worth of (dollar)12 million.

According to the outlet, Cuomo’s salary at CNN was (dollar)6 million per year.

Cuomo’s brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, allegedly ordered state officials to give his brother and other family members preferential Covid testing.

High-ranking members of New York’s Health Department were reportedly told last year, in the early days of the pandemic, to test Chris Cuomo, his mother, and his sister first.

According to the Albany Times-Union, Governor Andrew and state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker ordered health officials to prioritize Andrew’s family members and other influential people with ties to the governor’s administration.

According to the outlet, testing was frequently conducted at private residences, including Cuomo’s home on Long Island, according to three people with direct knowledge of the situation.

According to the outlet, Cuomo was tested at his home by Dr Eleanor Adams, an epidemiologist and special adviser to Zucker.

Last March, when testing was scarce, the former CNN anchor was diagnosed with Covid-19 during the early days of the pandemic.

He put himself in quarantine…

