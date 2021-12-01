Chris Cuomo, where are you?

Chris Cuomo hasn’t been seen in a while.

CNN has suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely for his role in his brother’s ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The network star was slammed after it was revealed that he assisted his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in formulating a response to the allegations leveled against him.

Cuomo and his wife Cristina Greeven, as well as their three children, are believed to be residing in Manhattan.

Following his infection with the Covid-19 virus in March 2020, Chris was forced to conduct reporting duties from his home.

During his quarantine, he continued to broadcast his regular weekday program from his home, but he was discovered away from it, having also failed to wear a mask.

Cuomo later claimed that during his extended stay at home, he had a hallucination of his dead father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, as a result of the virus’s symptoms.

CNN announced Chris’ indefinite suspension from the network on December 1, 2021, but did not comment on his long-term future.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said.

“The documents, which we didn’t have access to prior to their public release, raise serious concerns.

“When Chris admitted to us that he had given his brother’s staff advice, he broke our rules, and we publicly acknowledged that.”

“However, we recognized his unique situation and recognized his need to prioritize his family over his job.”

“However, these documents show a higher level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously suspected,.

“As a result, we’ve placed Chris on indefinite suspension pending further investigation.”

Many have called for Cuomo to be fired or to step down from his CNN cable show in the wake of the revelations, with one article in The Atlantic stating, “Chris Cuomo Must Go.”

“The thousands of pages of additional transcripts and exhibits that were released today by the NY Attorney General deserve a thorough review and consideration,” CNN said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the next few days, we’ll be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance in relation to CNN.”

During his Monday night show, Cuomo remained silent about the story.

Chris has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation.

Cuomo had previously refused to discuss his brother Andrew’s sexual harassment scandal on his CNN show after returning from a brief hiatus.

Cuomo, on the other hand, awkwardly joked that his brother would accompany him on his Hamptons vacation…

