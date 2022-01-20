Chris Daughtry’s daughter died in an unusual manner.

What happened to Chris Daughtry’s daughter?

Hannah Price, Chris Daughtry’s step-daughter, was discovered dead in her Nashville home on November 12, 2021.

The Tennessee District Attorney revealed days later that the investigation is not being treated as a homicide at this time.

According to sources close to the Daughtry family, detectives allegedly told them Hannah Price’s death was ruled a homicide, but the DA issued a statement denying this.

On November 15, the DA said, “Any attempt to classify this as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.”

A cause of death has not yet been determined, and autopsy results are still pending.

Bobby Jolly, Hannah’s alleged boyfriend at the time of her death, was reportedly arrested and taken to FentressCountyJail on Friday, but police have not said whether his arrest was related to Hannah’s death or if he is a suspect.

Her cause of death, according to the Daughtry family, was suicide, according to a statement released exclusively to PEOPLE.

Price killed himself while under the influence of narcotics, according to the statement.

The statement read, “Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021.”

“Much speculation has been made since that date, and we are now able to speak in greater detail after a thorough investigation by law enforcement.”

Price struggled with mental illness “from a young age,” according to the statement, and “was in and out of therapy and treatment centers” over the years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with any of the issues raised in this story, call 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

“Hannah was a generous and loving individual who wished for more for herself and others.

“Those of us who loved her will always have her in our hearts and minds,” the family said.

“At this time, we respectfully request your continued privacy as we grieve.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from mental health, abuse, or addiction issues, please seek help as soon as possible.

The following free and confidential resources can assist you or a loved one in finding a qualified, trained mental health professional or counselor.”

Chris Daughtry expressed his grief on Instagram, captioning a photo of his late stepdaughter with the words:

“I’m still processing the events of the past 24 hours.”

I’m completely distraught and heartbroken.

“I recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to say goodbye, and I was processing it privately.”

“We never had the opportunity to say our goodbyes to…

