Chris Daughtry’s daughter has been discovered dead.

New York Daily News (TNS) reporter Muri Assunço

After the sudden death of his stepdaughter Hannah, 25, Chris Daughtry has postponed some upcoming concerts in order to be with his family.

“All currently scheduled shows for Daughtry for the coming week have been postponed due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah,” the band said in a statement.

According to the Nashville Police Department, Hanna was found dead in her Nashville home on Friday.

Hannah, 23, and her brother Griffin, 23, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship.

Chris, 41, and Deanna, 48, also have twins, Adalynn Rose and Noah James, who are 10 years old.

The Grammy-nominated rock band Daughtry’s lead vocalist and guitarist was on the road promoting the group’s sixth album, “Dearly Beloved,” which was released in September.

The tour began with a performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium earlier this month.

Daughtry had a show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Shows have been postponed until at least next Friday, according to the band’s website.

Silver Spring, Md., Uncasville, Conn., Montclair, N.J., Huntington, N.Y., and Indianapolis, Ind. are among the cities visited.

“The Daughtry family appreciates your consideration and respectfully requests privacy during this difficult time.”

“More information will be released at a later date,” the band said.

“This tragic death is still under investigation.”

In 2000, Chris met Deanna, who rose to fame after finishing fourth on the fifth season of “American Idol” in 2006.

