Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter Hannah Price’s final posts about a “hateful world” were revealed as her death was ruled a suicide.

The final tragic posts of HANNAH Daughtry have been revealed after the 25-year-old was discovered to have committed suicide.

In November of last year, the body of American Idol star Chris Daughtry’s stepdaughter was discovered at her home.

The Sun obtained the autopsy report, which revealed that the American Idol alum’s daughter committed suicide by hanging.

The autopsy’s “toxicologic evaluation for methamphetamine and fentanyl intoxication was remarkable,” according to the autopsy report.

“The decedent and her boyfriend were in an abusive relationship,” the report stated tragically.

“We couldn’t find anything.”

“Look around and love somebody, the world’s been hateful long enough,” she wrote in one of her last Instagram messages, adding the hashtag iloveyouasyouare.

Hannah also included a photo of herself smiling.

On November 2, she posted another photo of herself and captioned it with the symbols “_,” which indicate a winking face.

Hannah’s death is currently being investigated, according to Chris Daughtry’s representative.

Daughtry’s stepdaughter, who he shared with his wife Deanna, has already received tributes.

On one of Hannah’s posts, a friend paid tribute with lyrics from Daughtry’s song Open Your Eyes.

They wrote: “For the first time in your life, you can open your eyes and see the world without your sorrow, and no one knows the pain you left behind, and all the peace you couldn’t findIs waiting there to hold you, keep youWelcome to the first day of your life, just open your eyes.”

‘Rest in peace,’ said another.

“She was taken from us far too soon.”

“Please keep Chris Daughtry and Deanna Daughtry stepdaughters,” DeAnna DuPont wrote on Facebook in a tribute.

Hannah, Chris’s 25-year-old daughter (and Chris’s step-daughter) and mother of Liam and Lily, was discovered dead tonight.

Chris was one of my clients for many years, as most of us are aware.

He adores his family, and I’m sure he and Deanna are devastated.

It breaks my heart for them.”

“My heart aches for Deanna and Chris Daughtry,” wrote another Facebook user, ‘Timbug Keene.’

Hannah, their 25-year-old daughter, passed away today.

During my father’s heart surgery, he was a smile and a hug for me, my mother, and my sister, and may our prayers help him with open hearts! God bless your family, Chris.”

Daughtry has canceled all of his remaining dates on his Dearly Beloved tour and returned to Nashville, Tennessee, to be with his bereaved family.

“All of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s plans have been put on hold due to the untimely death of Hannah, Chris and Deanna’s daughter…”

