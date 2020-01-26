Chris Hemsworth calls for Australia Day to be moved to a different date 

Chris Hemsworth has called for the date of Australia Day to be changed.

The 36-year-old actor – who has previously called for the date to be changed out of respect for indigenous Australians – shared a photo of an Aboriginal flag with ‘change the date’ written in the centre on Instagram.

The actor wrote at length in his caption: ‘Not sure why we can’t celebrate Australia on any of the other 364 days in the year?

‘Why do we have to celebrate on a day that for our First Nations people marks such pain, sorrow and deep loss?

‘What if we made this day about reflection and respect for the oldest surviving civilisation, how they may be feeling and come together with solidarity, love and empathy. We should stand together united in our commitment to reconciliation.

‘Changing the date is the first step. No one loses anything but a lot of people benefit greatly. Love you all #changethedate,’ he concluded.

Chris is far from the only person speaking out against the Australia Day celebrations, as a growing ‘Change the Date’ movement gains more momentum every year.

Thousands of people joined ‘Invasion Day’ protests in cities across Australia on Sunday.

Some indigenous Australians find the date of Australia Day to be offensive, as it marks the start of the colonisation of the country.