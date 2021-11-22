Chris Laundrie, Brian’s father, is embraced by a well-wisher who says, “I can see it from both sides.”

A wellwisher embraces Brian Laundrie’s father, Chris, and says, “I can see it from both sides.”

A well-wisher hugged Brian Laundrie’s father and followed him back to his house, telling him his son’s death was a “tragedy” that they “could see from both sides.”

Brian Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered on October 20 in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Park, just over a month after his fiancee, Gabby Petito, was found strangled to death at a Wyoming campsite.

The cause of Brian’s death is still being investigated.

He was the only person of interest in Gabby’s murder and was never officially named as a suspect.

Chris and Roberta’s North Port home had been the subject of a media frenzy and frequent protests for weeks, with news crews parked out front around the clock and angry citizens chanting at the foot of their driveway.

The scene outside the Laundrie family home has returned to a state of relative normalcy since Brian’s remains were discovered more than a month ago; a shrine to Gabby erected by activists seeking justice for the slain vlogger is no longer on display, and news crews have moved on.

However, as questions linger, some people appear to be fascinated by the case.

In a bizarre video uploaded by a Youtuber couple known as “From Bridgeport to North Port,” the couple appeared to be driving around North Port aimlessly looking for Chris.

The vloggers are first seen driving past the Laundries’ home on November 14, exclaiming, “The pickup’s gone – to the reserve, let’s go, let’s go!”

Soon after, the couple is driving directly behind Laundrie’s red pickup truck, which was widely photographed during coverage of Petito’s murder, and they are struggling to keep their excitement in check.

A woman is heard saying, “We’re pulling up right behind them.”

“Oh my God, we’re right behind Chris Laundrie,” says the narrator.

Chris pulls over to the side of the road, seemingly aware that he is being followed, and the vloggers film his reaction as they pass him by.

The couple keeps driving forward, passing Laundrie and driving past his house before pulling into his driveway and reversing.

Chris exits his truck and stands with his arms raised at his sides, staring at the couple.

“I just wanted to say I’m sorry for your loss,” the male vlogger is overheard telling Chris.

As the man approaches Chris, he can be heard saying “really?” and asking if following him was necessary.

For several seconds, the man and Chris exchange words while the female vlogger is heard telling her children…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https