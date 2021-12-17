Chris Noth: Peloton has pulled an advertisement featuring the Sex and the City actor after two women have accused him of sexual assault.

After the actor denied the allegations, the company stated that “every single sexual assault accusation should be taken seriously.”

Peloton has pulled an advertisement featuring Chris Noth from Sex and the City after two women accused him of sexual assault.

Mr Big, Noth’s character in HBO’s reboot of the show, And Just Like That, died of a heart attack after a 45-minute workout on a Peloton bike.

After the allegations surfaced on Thursday, Peloton took down a Youtube video of the ad, as well as social media posts about it.

Two women, who do not know each other, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter to claim that the 67-year-old actor sexually assaulted them more than a decade apart.

Noth said the allegations were “categorically false” in a statement to the publication, and denied assaulting the women, claiming that the encounters were consensual.

When Peloton – the cult at-home stationary bicycle – featured Noth in the ad, a spokesman said the company was “unaware” of the allegations.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” the company said in a statement to Variety.

“When we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot, we were unaware of these allegations.

“We have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts as we seek to learn more.”

Ryan Reynolds, the Canadian actor who spearheaded the Peloton ad through his marketing firm, Maximum Effort, has also taken down his promotional social media posts.

In the first episode of the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, Noth’s character died after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride.

After the episode aired earlier this month, Peloton’s stock dropped 10% overnight.

“And just like that… he’s alive,” read the humorous ad featuring Noth, which appeared on Twitter shortly after.

The two women who have come forward with the allegations against Noth, now 40 and 31, said they did so after his reprisal of the Mr Big role on the show brought back painful memories for them.

The assaults allegedly took place in his Los Angeles and New York apartments in 2004 and 2015, respectively, when the women were 22 and 25 years old.

