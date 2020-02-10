Chris Smalling’s permanent transfer from Man Utd to Roma thrown into fresh doubt

Chris Smalling has impressed while on loan at Roma from Man Utd but a permanent deal may now be unlikely

Chris Smalling’s permanent transfer to Roma is in doubt after Manchester United slapped a hefty price tag on the defender’s head.

The 30-year-old has been a revelation at the Stadio Olimpico since moving there on loan at the start of the season.

He was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after the big-money signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City and was shipped out.

But he has performed better than many expected in Rome, putting in some dominating performances in Serie A.

Roma want to make the loan permanent but United say they will accept nothing less than £15m for the Englishman.

But the Giallorossi may have to qualify for next season’s Champions League to be able to afford him, according to Calciomercato.

This may not be a problem with the team currently level on points with fourth-placed Atalanta in Serie A.

It looks to be a straight shoot out between those two teams with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Lazio fighting it out for the title and AC Milan seven points behind them.

Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has always said he would like to sign Smalling but claims any future call will be left in the hands of the England international.

“There is a chance,” he told the Daily Mail recently.

“The player will choose what to do. If he really wishes, we will be happy to have him with us permanently.

“We are very happy with Smalling and he knows it.

“With Manchester United, the relationship is excellent, we have an excellent feeling with the club.”

Other English clubs are understood to be interested in Smalling but the defender is enjoying his time in Rome.

It remains to be seen whether other teams will stump up the cash to sign him.