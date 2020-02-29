Chris Sutton heaps praise on Rangers ‘gameplan’ after Europa League win

Rangers defied the odds to beat Braga and progress to the Europa League last-16 on Thursday

Chris Sutton praised Rangers for their perfectly executed game plan as they sealed their place in the Europa League last 16 with victory over Braga.

Steven Gerrard ’s side backed up last week’s stunning comeback by producing a poised performance to dump out the Portuguese outfit with a 1-0 win and a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Ryan Kent’s calm, breakaway finish coupled with a strong defensive display means the Ibrox side are in the last 16 in European competition for the first time since 2011.

Braga sit third in the Primeira Liga table and have been in brilliant form recently but the Gers were too good on the night.

And Celtic hero Sutton was full of praise for his former Old Firm rivals in a message sent out on social media soon after the final whistle.

He wrote: “Well done to Rangers and Steven Gerrard. The players followed out the game plan to perfection tonight…”

Celtic could join Rangers in the last 16 should they overcome Danish outfit FC Copenhagen on Thursday after drawing 1-1 in the first-leg.

Should they progress it would open up the possibly of the two teams drawing each other in the next phase.

Rangers once again defied the odds to continue their brilliant European campaign and there is no reason why their supporters can’t continue dreaming if they continue performing like they did away to Braga.

At least the team know they can focus most of their efforts into Europe after seeing their Scottish Premiership title chances seemingly slip away in recent weeks.

Neil Lennon’s men are 12 points clear at the top as they hunt down a ninth successive league title.

Gerrard insisted that Rangers’ win at Braga was “no fluke”, claiming it was an “outstanding” display by his team.

“It’s one thing giving a team a game plan, but it’s another trusting them to carry it out,” Gerrard told BT Sport.

“I thought they were faultless, certainly out of possession. Super proud of the players. To a man, they were outstanding.

“The idea was to let their back five have the ball because they were the least dangerous players on the pitch. We knew we had to give the ball up but when we won it, we had to be brave to go and create.”