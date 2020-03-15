Chris Sutton makes Celtic title demand after coronavirus cancels Rangers clash

Celtic hero Chris Sutton reckons that his former side should be crowned Scottish Premiership title winners for the ninth season in a row despite several games being unplayed

Coronavirus fears have left Chris Sutton certain that Celtic should be handed the title before the end of the season.

The Hoops are 13 points clear of bitter rivals Rangers having played a game more, and would have had the chance to move even further into the lead if Sunday’s scheduled Old Firm derby wasn’t postponed.

Sutton thinks that the current plan to delay the fixtures until later in the season is wrong, and he believes that Neil Lennon’s side deserve to go to within one title of 10-in-a-row, even though it would anger other Premiership clubs.

Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column: “No doubt there will be an angry mob up in arms at the suggestion but it’s a matter of common sense. The hard work has been done by most of the clubs.

“Celtic are 13 points clear at the top, Liverpool are miles ahead in England. Leeds United have worked hard to get to the top of the Championship, Dundee United have done the hard yards up here.”

He added: “Of course there would be huge disappointment for a lot of clubs and supports but we are living in unprecedented times, and it’s the only real action that can be taken.

“These are not normal times we are living in and there are literally lives at stake.

“We all love football but it frankly pales in to insignificance in these circumstances.”

Those comments echo Celtic boss Lennon who thinks his side have done enough to be handed the title.

The former Bolton boss has overseen 26 wins from 30 fixtures with only two defeats, and he was well on his way to beating Steven Gerrard for the second season in a row.

“If it was to stop now I would doubt very much that they would say it was null and void,” he said.

“It could be death by a thousand cuts. We have played over 30 games, that’s well over two thirds of the season so we should be declared champions.

“Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and rightly so.

“We are over 30 games in to the season, they are not going to take that away from us.”