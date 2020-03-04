Chris Waddle scores worldie at age 59 as former Spurs star rolls back the years

Chris Waddle was once the third most expensive player of all-time; more than 30 years on, he’s still banging in goals in the East Midlands Veterans League

Chris Waddle appeared to roll back the years in an East Midlands Veterans League game as he scored a long-range screamer for Long Bennington Veterans FC.

The former England and Tottenham star was once the third most expensive player ever after moving from Spurs to Marseille for £4.5m in 1989.

He garnered a reputation as one of the best attacking-midfield players in the world in his prime.

Unbelievably, it seems Waddle is still playing now despite turning 60 this year – and he still has the magic touch too!

A new YouTube clip has emerged of the 59-year-old picking up the ball at least 30 yards out, before smashing it home over the unsuspecting goalkeeper.

It’s thought that Waddle was making a guest appearance for Long Bennington Veterans in the “hotly contested” Olivia Hinton Trophy.

As well as playing in veteran football matches, Waddle also works as a commentator and pundit.

And under a month ago, the once World Cup semi-finalist launched a scathing attack on Danny Rose following his loan move from Tottenham to Newcastle in January.

“When we’re talking about left-backs, we mention Danny Rose right up there with the best of them,” Waddle told Chronicle Live on behalf of the Racing Post.

“When people mention Danny Rose these days they refer to him as a nuisance, someone who’s always moaning and doesn’t get on with Jose Mourinho, and doesn’t mix, and wants to move back up north. And he does let himself down with some of the things he says.

“But the bottom line is that he’s 29 and was in the last England squad. There aren’t many better left-backs or left wing-backs around and Steve Bruce has had a real coup here.

“I’ve watched him play for years. He’s aggressive, a good crosser, strong and fast, but sometimes his body language has been terrible.

“If it was all about a move back up north then you can’t go further north than Newcastle in the Premier League, so if this is what he’s been angling for then he can finally relax and show us what he’s all about and then get his dream move in the summer.”