Chris Wallace, a Fox anchor, has announced his departure for “a new adventure.”

WASHINGTON — After 18 years with Fox News, veteran anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving the network and is “ready for a new adventure.”

Wallace made the announcement at the end of his weekly news show, “Fox News Sunday,” which he hosts.

“After 18 years, this is my final ‘Fox News Sunday.’ It is the last time we will meet like this, and I say that with great sadness.”

The bosses here at Fox promised me eighteen years ago that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked.

And they kept their word.”

“I’ve been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account,” Wallace, 74, said.

It’s been an incredible journey.”

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in,” he said as he announced his departure from the network after 18 years.

I’m looking forward to a new adventure, and I hope you’ll join me.”

Wallace remained tight-lipped about the “adventure.”

In contrast to his father Mike, the legendary “60 Minutes” reporter who relished his reputation as the interviewer no one wanted to see on the doorstep, Wallace has been described as methodical, even-tempered, and never showy.

In the 1980s, Chris Wallace worked for NBC as a White House correspondent, and in 2003, he left ABC News to start his own Sunday show at Fox.

Wallace made history as the first Fox journalist to moderate a presidential debate during the 2016 election.

