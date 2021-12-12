Chris Wallace is rumored to be on his way out of Fox News.

Chris Wallace, the host of FOX News Sunday for nearly two decades, announced his departure on Sunday.

In 2017, Wallace signed a new contract with Fox News, but he has since decided to leave to pursue other opportunities.

Chris Wallace, who has hosted Fox News Sunday for the past 18 years, says it’s time to move on from politics.

Wallace stated in his announcement that he wishes to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all of my interests.”

On Sunday morning, during his show, he received the news.

“This is my last Fox News Sunday after 18 years.”

“This is the last time we’ll meet like this,” Wallace said at the program’s conclusion.

“The bosses here at Fox promised me eighteen years ago that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept their word,” Wallace said.

“I’ve had complete freedom to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I believe are important, and to hold our country’s leaders accountable.”

It’s been an incredible journey.”

Wallace, the son of former 60 Minutes correspondent Mike Wallace, began his career with NBC News and then moved to Fox News Sunday in 2003.

He has worked in five presidential elections and moderated two presidential debates in 2016 and 2020.

Wallace said there should be fewer interruptions in the 2020 presidential debates between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

During the debate, Wallace told Trump, “I believe the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions.”

“Sir, I’m pleading with you to do that.”

Wallace has stated in previous interviews that it is his job to keep politicians honest, using what has been referred to as interrogation-style interviewing techniques.

“I view my job as being the cop on the beat, walking around with a nightstick and trying to keep people honest—both Republicans and Democrats,” Wallace said in a 2018 interview with Town and Country Magazine.

Wallace may be heading to CNN Plus, a new streaming service set to launch next year, according to a source familiar with Wallace’s career, according to the LA Times.

Wallace did not say where he will appear next, but he did tell his viewers to “check it out.”

“I’m looking forward to a new adventure.”

“And I hope you’ll take a look,” he added.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Join our Facebook page…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.