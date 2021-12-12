Chris Wallace, the 18-year host of Fox News Sunday, has left the network to join CNN’s streaming service.

Chris Wallace, who has hosted Fox News Sunday for the past 18 years, has left the network to join CNN’s streaming service.

Chris Wallace, the host of FOX News Sunday, has left his weekly political show after 18 years and is expected to join CNN.

In an emotional statement, the long-serving host said he’s leaving to pursue opportunities “beyond politics.”

It’s been reported that he’ll host a talk show on CNN(plus) in the new year.

“This is my final Fox News Sunday,” he said to viewers at the end of Sunday’s show.

“This is the last time we’ll meet like this, and I say that with great sadness.”

“Eighteen years ago, my Fox bosses promised me that they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked, and they kept their word.

“I’ve had complete freedom to report to the best of my abilities, to cover the stories I believe are important, and to hold our country’s leaders accountable.”

It’s been a fantastic journey.”

He stated that he wants to “try something new, to go beyond politics and into all of my interests.”

He added, “I’m ready for a new adventure.”

“I’m hoping you’ll take a look.”

Fox News Media executives issued a statement in which they said they are “extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years.”

“The legacy of FOX News Sunday will be carried forward by our top journalists, many of whom will rotate in the role until a permanent host is named,” they said.

Wallace began his career as a broadcast journalist at NBC News in 1975, the son of 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace.

By 1975, he had risen to the position of chief White House correspondent for the network.

He spent nearly 15 years at ABC News before joining Fox in 2003 to replace former News Sunday host Tony Snow.

The network, he told The Baltimore Sun, had “energy, excitement, and optimism about the future.”

Wallace, who is a Democrat, hosted the first presidential debate in Cleveland last year between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Wallace could be joining CNN(plus), the network’s new streaming service, according to a source at Variety.

It’s rumored that he’ll host his own show.