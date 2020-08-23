Infosurhoy

Chris Wallace, welcome to the #Resistance? MAGA crowd CANCELS Fox News host who complimented Biden’s DNC speech

0
By on News

Trump supporters seem to have finally decided to engage in ‘cancel culture’ on Twitter after Chris Wallace, a host on the traditionally pro-Republican Fox News network, praised the speech by the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“I thought [Biden’s speech] was enormously effective,” Wallace said on Thursday night, after Biden’s address wrapped up the last day of the Democratic convention in Milwaukee. In Wallace’s opinion, Biden effectively countered President Donald Trump’s criticism that he was “mentally shot” and a “captive” of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

“And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech but I thought that he blew a hole, a big hole in the characterization,” Wallace said.

His words quickly made rounds online and even ended as posts in various “conservatives for Biden” communities.

Trump Republicans, on the other hand, seemed to have enjoyed the characterization much less, immediately branding Wallace a “never Trumper” and a “clown.”

Political and personal attacks were not the end of it, as many of Wallace’s critics decided to ‘cancel’ him professionally, calling on Fox News to fire him.

Democrats naturally enjoyed the positive coverage of one of their candidate’s sporadic media appearances, calling Wallace “the only journalist [on Fox News]that has integrity.”

Despite having a show on the Republican-leaning network, Wallace has admitted for years to being a registered Democrat, though he said he had voted for candidates from both major US parties.

Last month, Wallace sat down for a now-famous interview with Trump, asking the president a series of tough and adversarial questions. Trump has subsequently denounced Fox coverage in Wallace’s time slot as “unwatchable” and “worse than fake news CNN.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply