Chris Wilder deserves Manager of the Year award over Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is leading the Reds to a record breaking Premier League title, but Chris Wilder has done unthinkable things with Sheffield United

The debate has started about who should be crowned ‘Manager of the Year’.

Irrespective of what happens between now and the end of the season, there are only two candidates in the frame in the shape of Jurgen Klopp and Chris Wilder.

The easy option would be to give it to Klopp. Liverpool are reigning European champions, soon to be English champions, have not lost a game all season and could well defend their Champions League crown.

It has been a dream season at Anfield, but the difference between Liverpool and Sheffield United is that the latter are seriously over-achieving, while Klopp’s men are not. They’re just brilliant.

The Blades’ have just returned to the top flight on a limited budget, but are challenging for a Champions League place under the guidance of someone managing in the Premier League for the first time.

In this context, it can be argued Wilder deserves the award more than Klopp does, even if he fails to win a single trophy.

Will he do so? Probably not, because he’s not fashionable enough.

But why does there have to be one winner? Where in the rules does it state the accolade cannot be shared?

Neither can be ignored and both Klopp and Wilder have become close friends this season, so the men themselves probably wouldn’t mind splitting the gong.

Few could argue with them being named joint winners.