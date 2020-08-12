Chrishell Stause Likes Tweets Suggesting Ex Justin Hartley Cheated On Her

Chrishell Stause seemingly hinted that her ex-husband Justin Hartley cheated on her by liking tweets suggesting that the actor was having an affair while they were still together.

Stause and Hartley’s separation took a bitter turn when the “Selling Sunset” star revealed on her show that he only informed her about their divorce via text. An insider claimed that Hartley found Stause’s move to talk about it on her show irritating. Stause did not stop there however. Just recently, she liked tweets alleging that the “This Is Us” star cheated on her, Us Weekly reported.

“@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward’s way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her,” one user commented on a Twitter post by “Today” about Hartley and Stause’s split which the latter liked.

She also liked Blind Gossip’s tweet about the sudden divorce of a TV star and how the spouse was surprised by the divorce filing. It was linked to an article discussing the sudden divorce of an actor. The article discusses how the man accused his wife of cheating on him a few months ago after finding some texts from her ex on her phone.

“That totally put her on the defensive. She was so worried about trying to prove HER innocence that she couldn’t even go after him for HIS cheating,” the article read.

“Given the way these things tend to work in Hollywood, we would not be surprised if our actor waits a couple of months before trotting out the new girlfriend (assuming she is still around)… and then lying about the timing! This is predictable,” the article concluded.

The page encouraged the readers to guess the name of the actor and actress. It also added an optional question, “Do you think he is attractive?”

Only two names of celebrities were mentioned in the comment section. All agreed that the article was about Hartley and Stause.

Just recently, Hartley shared a snap in his Instagram Story fueling the rumors that he could be dating Pernas.

In the snap, he is seen sitting by the pool while holding a dog.

“Paisley like Sunday mornin,” he wrote in the caption.

Many were convinced that the post was connected to Pernas because the latter also made a similar post. Pernas shared a picture of a man leaning on a marble countertop while holding a cigar hours before Hartley’s post.

“Easy like Sunday mornin,” she captioned her post.