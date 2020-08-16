Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Expect To Get Pregnant Naturally, Was Already Expecting During Breast Surgery

Chrissy Teigen received a big surprise when she recently learned that she is pregnant with her kids Luna and Miles’ sibling, not expecting to be able to conceive naturally and having just undergone a breast procedure.

On Friday, the “Chrissy’s Court” star opened up about her pregnancy in a series of tweets, just one day after debuting her baby bump in her husband John Legend’s “Wild” music video. A fan asked Teigen how she discovered that she was expecting her third baby, expressing their confusion regarding the timeline, considering she had just gotten her breast implants removed in June.

“Oh, it’s quite a story. lol,” Teigen wrote, before adding, “I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.”

“A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before,” she continued.

Teigen revealed that on the day of Legend’s album release, she woke up when her husband did at 3 a.m. as he was set to appear on “Good Morning America.” At the time, she decided to take another test, expecting to be disappointed.

Fortunately, the result did not disappoint Teigen this time around. However, it did “scare” her as she just had implant removal surgery, the expectant mom revealed.

“So we prayed to the [breast] surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified,” the model admitted. “Even without the surgery, I didn’t think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt…bad.”

The “Bring the Funny” star said that she realized life had a “way of surprising” people when they give up on trying. Teigen ended her posts by sharing that she was extra appreciative of the love and support she has received from her followers during the “stressful internet hell” in the past few months.

In July, Teigen blocked 1 million people on Twitter out of concern for her family after receiving backlash over her alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein. One person accused her of deleting 28,000 tweets following Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, something that Teigen immediately clarified.

“I actually deleted 60,000 tweets because I cannot [explicit]STAND you, idiots, any more and I’m worried about my family,” she wrote. “Finding me talking about toddlers and tiaras in 2013 and thinking you are some sort of [explicit]operative.”