Christa DelCamp hasn’t been seen in a long time.

CHRISTA DelCamp is a journalist and Emmy Award-winning news anchor from Arizona.

Since 2018, DelCamp has been a co-anchor for NBC10 Boston News Today.

In February 2018, Christa DelCamp joined NBC 10 Boston as an anchor.

From 4 p.m. to 7 a.m., she co-hosts NBC10 Boston News Today.

Latoyia Edwards, Matt Noyes, and Natasha Verma are her co-hosts.

She’s been covering breaking news from the studio and on the field for more than 15 years.

DelCamp has a son and a daughter, but she keeps their personal lives private.

According to her Instagram, she is married to a man named Phillip.

She announced on social media on November 5, 2021 that she had been away for a few months but was “back in biz.”

“Been away for a few months but back in business – thank you @KwaniALunis @kleinstar @Meta,” she tweeted.

The tweet comes after she wrote on November 5, 2021, that her NBC 10 Boston company page had been removed, leading some to believe she had left the station.

She worked in the media before joining NBC 10 Boston.

She began her career as a reporter and anchor at WESCO-AMWAVE-FM in Southbridge, MA.

Later, she worked for WGMC-TV in Worcester, MA, as a producer and reporter.

That led to her next job as a producer, news anchor, and reporter for WBNG-TV in Binghamton, NY.

She moved to WJZ-TV in Baltimore shortly after, where she stayed for four years before being transferred to WHDH-TV in Boston.

Christa DelCamp’s report on the 9/11 Pentagon Recovery Operation attracted a lot of attention.

She contributed to the station’s special reports on numerous occasions during her time there.

As a result of that mission, she became extremely well-known.

According to wiki, DelCamp’s net worth is (dollar)4 million.

