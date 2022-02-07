Christian B STILL NOT CHARGED by cops as Madeleine McCann’s parents raise £1 million to aid in the search for her daughter.

Christian B STILL NOT CHARGED by cops as Madeleine McCann’s parents raise £1 million to aid in the search for their missing daughter.

MADELEINE McCANN’s parents have raised nearly £1 million to assist in the search for their daughter if police give up.

The Maddie Fund has risen dramatically in the last year, reaching its highest point since the accounts were first recorded 13 years ago.

According to its most recent accounts, it has £634,444 in restricted funds and £270,072 in unrestricted funds, totaling £904,516.

The amount is higher than the previous year’s £773,629 figure.

It comes as German authorities have yet to charge suspect Christian B.

“They know the Met Police investigation cannot go on forever, but they will never give up looking for Madeleine,” a friend of the McCanns from Rothley, Leics, said.

“Kate and Gerry will use the money to continue the hunt if and when it is shelved, and if there is no result.”

That’s why it’s there in the first place.”

Kate’s 2011 heartbreak memoir Madeleine brought in £2,712 in royalties in the previous financial year.

A total of £26,834 has been set aside as “provisions for liabilities,” which appears to be the amount Kate and Gerry McCann might have to pay ex-Portuguese police chief Goncalo Amaral if they lose a long-running libel case.

The couple is one of six company directors for the non-profit organization, and they are thought to have boosted the pot with savvy investments during the pandemic.

Cops in Germany believe Maddie was murdered, and convicted rapist Christian B remains their top suspect despite never being interrogated.

However, Maddie, who vanished as a three-year-old during a family vacation to Portugal in May 2007, is still being treated as a missing person by Met detectives.

The fund was established shortly after Kate was kidnapped from an apartment in Praia da Luz and is funded by celebrity and public donations, as well as royalties from Kate’s best-selling book.

The first set of accounts, filed in 2009, revealed that it had grown to £1.8 million, with the McCanns spending £600,000 on a search for their daughter.

It has fallen as low as £125,175 in recent years, with fears that it could be wiped out if the couple loses their libel case, which is currently being heard at the European Court of Human Rights.

Operation Grange, which began in 2011, has received additional funding from the Home Office to allow it to continue its investigation until at least the end of next month.

Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, promised that her officers would keep up the good work…

