Christian preacher accuses Hydro of having a “toxic agenda” and files a £200,000 lawsuit over a cancelled prayer event.

A Christian preacher accusing Hydro of having a “toxic agenda” has filed a £200,000 lawsuit against the company over a cancelled prayer event.

A hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court heard today that evangelist Franklin Graham is seeking damages for the event being canceled due to concerns about possible protests over his apparent views on homosexuality.

As part of a 2020 UK tour, the 67-year-old evangelist was scheduled to perform at the city’s Hydro venue.

However, the date was postponed due to fears of protests over Graham’s apparent anti-gay views.

Franklin’s Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) claims the SEC’s refusal to let him perform violated the Equality Act.

Graham is seeking a total payment of £200,000, or the SEC to allow him to use the Hydro and honor the contract he signed in July 2019.

During the hearing, the SEC’s chief executive, Peter Duthie, gave testimony.

He admitted to being unaware of Franklin’s performance at the Hydro, Canada’s largest entertainment venue, at first.

Due to “negative media attention,” a colleague later alerted him.

The event would go on as planned at first, but it was still an “ongoing situation” at the time.

Aidan O’Neill, a QC for the BGEA, asked Mr Duthie if he thought “homosexuality is a sin” was a “religious view.”

“It appears to be, yes,” the witness replied.

Mr Duthie was then asked if his point of view was homophobic by the advocate.

“I believe Franklin Graham has the right to hold his own beliefs,” Mr. Duthie says.

I don’t have an opinion on the subject.”

According to the hearing, Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie had lobbied for the event to be canceled via email.

BGEA had a “toxic agenda,” according to Mr Harvie, and was misogynistic, transphobic, and Islamophobic.

The event was eventually canceled, according to Mr Duthie, due to a “material breach of the hire agreement” that would have impacted SEC’s “terms of business.”

This, according to the CEO, is due to the fact that protesting without causing health and safety issues is “impossible.”

Mr. Duthie claimed that the Hydro had the “potential” to be “disgraced.”

Following a Facebook post from Franklin Graham, members of the LGBT community were invited to attend his event.

