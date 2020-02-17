Christian preacher Phillip Blair of Torch of Christ confronted by marchers at Auckland Pride rally

An evangelical Christian preacher has been heckled by marchers after interrupting a gay pride parade.

Torch of Christ Ministries leader Phillip Blair turned up with a megaphone at the Auckland Pride rally on February 8, and accused attendees of ‘celebrating sin’.

Days later he filmed himself trying to discuss sex and drunkenness with a 16-year-old girl before her mother intervened and told him to mind his own business.

Mr Blair first filmed himself preaching at pride marchers at Auckland Pride Festival’s OurMarch, which celebrates New Zealand’s Gay Liberation Front.

The disgruntled crowd then surrounded Mr Blair, chanting ‘get out’ and ‘we’re here, we’re queer, get used to it’.

‘You are celebrating sin – you are celebrating debauchery, you must repent,’ Mr Blair told rallygoers.

‘Repent Auckland, repent for your sin – you are living in a celebration of your sin.’

‘My friends, I bless you in the name of Jesus but I also have to say the truth.’

After almost 20 minutes Mr Blair continued preaching nearby after and his followers started praying after police told them to move on.

‘That is not appropriate – we are here to feel free and safe,’ someone in a pink shirt said early on.

Torch of Christ Ministry’s second video shows Mr Blair ask a 16-year-old girl for an ‘intelligent discussion’ about drinking and sex.

‘What happens if you practice a lifestyle of drunkenness, what happens long-term?’ Blair asked the youngster, before her mother stepped in to her defense.

‘Mate she’s sixteen, so she doesn’t go out drinking and she doesn’t need these conversations,’ her mother replies.

Mr Blair then went on to say the 16-year-old watches worse things than their conversation on TikTok and says his public harassment was ‘an intelligent conversation’ before he called the mum a ‘hypocrite’ and walks away.

‘This goes against my faith, you are imposing on my faith and this goes against me, you are taking away my rights,’ Blair replied, speaking over the woman.

‘You are using your body in a way that’s unnatural,’ he said.

‘Jesus is not a hippy, Jesus would not be happy here.’

Mr Blair’s Torch of Christ Ministries website claims that he and his church have ‘committed’ to ‘taking the light of Christ into all dark places.’

He has appeared at LGBTQI+ marches and rallies in New Zealand, Australia, and the US.

The group also claims to be ‘changing the world one soul at a time by bringing the light of Jesus Christ into all dark places’.

In 2019 Mr Blair was told to ‘shut up’ by commuters on a Sydney train to a chorus of cheers from the carriage.

Mr Blair has been contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment.