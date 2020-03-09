Christian Pulisic delivers Chelsea huge injury boost with star ‘super close’ to return

USA international Christian Pulisic has been ruled out for Chelsea since New Year’s Day with a groin problem but is close to making his comeback

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic insists he is “super close” to a return from injury.

The USA international has been ruled out since New Year’s Day with a groin problem and the Blues have missed him badly.

During that time they won only five of their 12 games in all competitions and have seen their Champions League hopes left hanging by a thread.

Frank Lampard’s men lost 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the last 16 first leg and their Premier League top four hopes have also not yet been secured.

After a rocky start to life at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic was just starting to get into his stride when the injury occurred.

Up to that point he had six goals and six assists in 23 appearances – including a brilliant hat-trick against Burnley.

Lampard is having to deal with injuries to other key players at the moment and will be boosted by the news about the winger.

Right now N’Golo Kante has a muscle injury, while Mateo Kovacic is suffering from an Achilles problem and Callum Hudson-Odoi has a hamstring issue.

Pulisic took to social media to give fans an update his progress and they will now be hoping for his swift return after reading his comments.

He wrote on Instagram: “Very thankful for your support.

“Working so hard and super close to a return.”

While it is unlikely Pulisic will be ready to take on Everton this weekend, next weekend’s trip to Aston Villa could be a target for him.

The Blues then travel to Germany for the return leg against Bayern before a FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester City.

With Manchester United now only three points behind Lampard’s team in the Premier League, they are in danger of dropping outside the top four places for the first time in several months.

Pulisic will be hoping to spark a revival in his team as the season nears the end.