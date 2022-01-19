Christian Wakeford, a Tory MP, has switched to the Labour Party.

Christian Wakeford, a Tory MP, has defected to the Labour Party.

The Conservative Party’s policies, according to Bury South’s representative, are “doing nothing” to help his constituents.

LONDON (Reuters) –

A member of parliament from the ruling Conservative Party defected to the opposition Labour Party on Wednesday, adding to the pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

Christian Wakeford, a member of the Bury South constituency in northwest England, announced his decision in a letter to Johnson, writing that “the policies of the Conservative government that you lead are doing nothing to help the people of my constituency and indeed are only exacerbating the daily struggles they face.”

“I will be the Labour MP for Bury South from today because I have come to the conclusion that the program put forward by Keir Starmer and his party serves the best interests of my constituents,” he said.

He believes the UK needs a government that is willing to address the cost-of-living crisis and create a path out of the pandemic that protects people’s living standards and social security.

“Unfortunately, you and the Conservative Party as a whole have demonstrated that they are incapable of providing the leadership and government that this country requires.

“I can no longer support a government that has repeatedly demonstrated that it is out of touch with the hardworking people of Bury South and the country as a whole,” he added.

“It was about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful way you have conducted yourself in recent weeks,” he said of his decision.

Following revelations about rule-breaking lockdown parties in Downing Street, Johnson has been under a lot of pressure in recent weeks.

Wakeford is one of several Conservative MPs who have written the prime minister a letter of no confidence.

A leadership contest is triggered under Conservative Party rules if 15% of sitting legislators demand a change in the party’s top leadership.

A vote will be called if Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, receives 54 letters.

He praised Labour for “providing an alternative government in which the United Kingdom can be proud, not ashamed.”

Labour’s leader, Keir Starmer, expressed his delight at Wakeford’s decision to join them in “building a new Britain that guarantees security, prosperity, and respect for all.”