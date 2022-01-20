Christian Wakeford, the Red Wall Tory MP for Bury South, has defected to Labour due to a party feud with Boris Johnson.

Christian Wakeford, the Red Wall Tory MP for Bury South, has defected to Labour due to a squabble with Boris Johnson.

It comes as the Prime Minister faces increasing opposition from his own party’s members of parliament.

Christian Wakeford, a Red Wall Tory MP, has defected to Labour, dealing Boris Johnson a humiliating blow as he fights for the prime ministership.

It’s a major setback for the Prime Minister, who is fighting to keep his job amid outrage among his backbenchers over alleged lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.

Mr Wakeford, the Bury South MP, was one of seven Conservative MPs to publicly submit a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister David Cameron to the backbench 1922 Committee, with 54 votes needed to force a confidence vote in the party on his leadership.

His defection means his letter will no longer be counted, though I understand the threshold may be approaching.

Mr Wakeford told the Bury Times that he couldn’t support a government that was “consistently out of touch” with his constituents.

He emphasized that his decision is “about much more” than Mr Johnson’s “leadership and the disgraceful manner in which you have conducted yourself in recent weeks.”

“I have come to the conclusion that the program put forward by (Sir) Keir Starmer and his party serves the best interests of my constituents,” he said.

“I am deeply concerned about the people of Bury South, and I have come to the conclusion that the policies of the Conservative Government that you lead are doing nothing to help them, and in fact are exacerbating the problems they face on a daily basis.”

“Britain requires a government dedicated to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and charting a course out of the pandemic that protects living standards and ensures everyone’s safety.

“It requires a government that upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity in public life, and unfortunately, both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have demonstrated that you and the Conservative Party as a whole are incapable of providing the leadership and government that this country requires.”

“I’d like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party,” Sir Keir said.

He has always prioritized the residents of Bury South.

“As Christian stated, the Conservative government’s policies are doing nothing to help the people of Bury South and, in fact, are exacerbating the problems they face on a daily basis.”

This story is in the process of being updated.

Christian Wakeford: Red Wall Tory MP for Bury South defects to Labour over Boris Johnson party row