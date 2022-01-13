Christine Lee, a suspected Chinese spy who was caught targeting Westminster, has sparked a major spy scandal in the House of Commons.

Labour donor Christine Lee has issued a warning to politicians about a specific spying threat.

MPs and Peers were issued a strong security warning, alleging that a Chinese national female was attempting to sway MPs on both sides of the political divide.

Through her law firm, Christine Lee andamp; Co, which also works for the Chinese Embassy in London, she has been a long-time funder of Labour MP Barry Gardiner’s office.

Mr. Gardiner became shadow minister for energy in September 2015, and donations began soon after.

One of them, Daniel Wilkes, Christine Lee’s son, was paid £182,284 by Mr Gardiner’s Westminster aides.

Christine Lee has been attempting to influence politicians from across the political divide, according to a bombshell warning sent to MPs and Peers by the security services today.

She was “engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament and associated political entities,” according to the Interference Alert issued by MI5.

“I should emphasize the fact that Lee has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China,” the Lords Speaker warned.

“To hide the origins of the payments, this facilitation was done underhandedly.”

This is obviously unacceptable behavior, and steps are being taken to ensure that it does not continue.”