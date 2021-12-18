Christmas 2021: Rainbow Trust has risen to the pandemic’s challenge, but it now needs help more than ever.

Christmas 2021: The Rainbow Trust has risen to the pandemic’s challenge, but now more than ever, it requires assistance.

Rainbow Trust has expanded its reach through online services, but the pandemic has taken a financial toll.

Many of us have been pushed to the brink by the pandemic, and for a charity that relies on face-to-face contact, it has presented an enormous challenge as well as an opportunity to innovate.

Rainbow Trust has met the challenge and discovered that there is a silver lining even in the darkest clouds.

During a series of lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions, Anne Harris, director of care services at the Rainbow Trust, spoke to i about how the children’s charity had to adapt quickly to continue supporting families with a seriously or terminally ill child.

“Prior to the pandemic, family support was typically provided face-to-face at home, in hospitals, or in local schools,” the former nurse and social worker told i, which is supporting the Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal 2021.

“When the pandemic hit, we had to switch overnight to the first lockdown.”

We were forced to think on our feet.”

Each support worker is typically assigned to a family and provides a variety of services, including weekly phone calls, daily visits, playing with children, assisting with hospital visits, and being a listening ear for parents.

Rainbow Trust had to come up with new ways to keep providing support, especially to those who had to shield because of a vulnerable family member.

“We were involved in practical support at the beginning of lockdown: food deliveries, collecting and delivering medication, and even delivering expressed breast milk for babies,” Ms Harris said. “It seems like such a small thing, but it was an enormous lifeline.”

Then there were virtual services for both parents and children, such as stories, games, and even scavenger hunts for kids, as well as parent support groups.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go as well as it did.”

“We had a fathers group running in the North West that met online and increased our reach,” Ms Harris said.

“It also means we can provide more assistance to families who live in rural or isolated areas.”

“It has provided us with new possibilities.”

“The new covid guidelines introduced today in England will certainly not stop Rainbow,” Zillah Bingley, Rainbow Trust Chief Executive, said.

