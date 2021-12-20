Christmas appeal 2021: i readers raise £63,000 for Rainbow Trust, a charity that assists families with seriously ill children.

I readers raise £63,000 for the Rainbow Trust to help families with seriously ill children in the Christmas appeal 2021.

The funds raised through the Lifeline for Families appeal will provide 2,885 hours of crucial practical and emotional support to families of seriously ill children.

The Rainbow Trust’s director of fundraising and marketing, Oonagh Goodman, said she is “absolutely delighted” with the appeal’s progress so far.

“The generosity of i readers has absolutely astounded and overwhelmed us,” she said.

“It’s incredible how much money we’ve raised in such a short period of time, and the outpouring of support for seriously ill children and their families has been incredible.”

The Rainbow Trust helps families cope with the shock and turmoil of a sick child’s diagnosis and treatment at a difficult time in their lives.

Their carers are a lifeline to struggling families, providing everything from crafting activities for sick children to arranging transportation to and from hospitals, days out for sick children’s siblings, and the assistance of a dedicated support worker who provides practical and emotional advice to struggling families.

Throughout the appeal, I spoke with people who have been helped by the Rainbow Trust.

Actor Rob Delaney told this newspaper how a Rainbow Trust caregiver named Fiona helped him and his family while his two-year-old son Henry was dying of cancer.

Delaney said that she would come once or twice a week and could do anything.

“I talked to Fiona and cried and told her my fears many times; many times she stayed with Henry so I could go for a run.”

She might even wash some dishes so that my wife and Henry could have some fun on the kitchen floor.

She made things easier for us.

