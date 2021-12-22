Christmas bank holidays 2021: How does the fact that Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on weekends affect UK vacation dates?

Christmas bank holidays 2021: How the weekend nature of Christmas Day and Boxing Day affects UK holiday dates

The 27th and 28th of December are substitute bank holidays, which means that many businesses will be closed and shops may operate at reduced hours.

Christmas and Boxing Day are always public holidays, but this year they both fall on weekends.

However, this does not mean that we will be without two bank holidays.

Instead, Monday, December 27th, and Tuesday, December 28th will be substitute bank holidays, with many businesses closing and shops operating at reduced hours.

For New Year’s Eve, it’s the same.

New Year’s Day is usually a bank holiday, but because it falls on a Saturday this year, it will be observed on Monday, January 3rd.

England and Wales always have the same bank holidays, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have some of their own.

The following are the bank holidays in England and Wales in 2022:

The following are the Scottish bank holidays for 2022:

In Northern Ireland in 2022, the following bank holidays are scheduled:

