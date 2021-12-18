Christmas Day 2021 – With the big day less than two weeks away, last-minute shopping, TV schedules, and tree and sweater ideas are all on the table.

CHRISTMAS is approaching, and the goose is growing fat, so let’s get into the spirit!

Many of us will gather with family, open gifts together, and eat and drink as much as we can before falling asleep in front of a blockbuster during the holiday season.

That’s where The Sun can help!

Check out these websites if you’re looking for a last-minute gift.

Double-check for the most up-to-date news and television schedules for holiday specials.

And, of course, you’re looking for something more festive than a box of jumping reindeer!

For all the latest Yuletide festivities and information, read our Christmas Day live blog…