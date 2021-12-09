Christmas delivery deadlines for 2021 have been set by Royal Mail, who have issued a delivery warning.

The Royal Mail has issued a delivery warning for Christmas 2021.

Due to ongoing Covid restrictions and weather conditions that may affect the delivery of some products, Royal Mail has urged people to post their Christmas gifts as soon as possible.

With Christmas fast approaching, Royal Mail has released a list of suggested posting dates to ensure that your Christmas gifts arrive in time for the big day.

Royal Mail has warned that ongoing Covid restrictions, combined with bad weather, are reducing the number of vehicles and planes available to deliver mail.

Instead, they’ve advised people to give themselves plenty of time to mail their gifts, and to do so as soon as possible.

More headlines will be delivered to your inbox if you sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters.

Royal Mail has advised that anyone sending mail via 2nd Class should do so by Saturday, December 18th, a full week before Christmas. This includes 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48 services.

For those sending First Class mail, the deadline is Tuesday, December 21st, with the same deadlines in place for signed for, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48.

Gifts sent via Royal Mail’s Tracked 24 service can be delivered on December 22.

Special Delivery Guaranteed products can be sent out on Thursday, December 23.

A list of suggested dates for International Standard and International Tracking and Signature services has also been published by Royal Mail.

Following is a list of dates: