Christmas dinner 2021: Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsey, Nigella Lawson, and more show you how to cook a turkey.

Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsey, Nigella Lawson, and others show you how to cook a turkey for Christmas dinner in 2021.

One of the many highlights of Christmas Day is a traditional lunch or dinner.

So, how do the pros avoid serving a dry piece of poultry? Here’s everything you need to know.

Nigella Lawson, a celebrity chef, recommends brining the meat with herbs and spices and basting it with maple syrup when cooking a holiday bird.

Brining is the process of immersing meat in a salt or sugar solution to keep it as moist as possible.

On her website, she suggests putting the turkey in a large pan or plastic bucket with water, salt, and spices.

Then place it somewhere cold, such as an open window or even outside.

Oranges, cinnamon sticks, bouquet garni, carraway seeds, cloves, allspice berries, star anise, and mustard seeds are all added to the brine by the chef.

Then, after thoroughly drying the skin, combine goose fat and butter or maple syrup and smother the turkey with the glaze before placing it in the oven.

In 2018, the chef shared an “easy” turkey recipe on Channel 4’s Jamie’s Quick and Easy Christmas.

He makes a butter with cranberries, bacon, and thyme, which he spreads between the meat and skin.

To do this quickly, he suggests using a spatular with a rubber end.

Before cooking, place it on a baking tray and wrap it in foil.

He suggested cooking a large bird for 25 to 30 minutes per kilogram and a standard bird for 35 to 40 minutes per kilogram in the oven.

Jamie’s easy turkey can be prepared two ways.

The best festive bird, according to Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay, is a turkey.

He also makes flavored butter by mixing salt and pepper into soft butter, then adding a dash of olive oil, the zest and juice of two lemons.

Then, before mixing everything together, crush three garlic cloves and chop a large handful of parsley.

Season the bird with salt and pepper.

