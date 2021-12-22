Christmas dinner will be served in the city center by Homeless Project Scotland, with a visit from Santa Claus.

This evening, the Busby Hotel and the Glasgow Central Hotel are donating food to Homeless Project Scotland, which will be served at a traditional festive feast.

Volunteers from the Homeless Project Scotland are serving a festive feast for those in need this evening under the Hielenman’s Umbrella in Argyle Street, courtesy of the Busby Hotel and Grand Central Hotel.

Saint Nick will be on hand to give out “gifts aplenty” to anyone who stops by the table.

Every week in the city center, more than 200 people gather for food, a hot beverage, and a chat.

The group is encouraging people to come by or to spread the word to anyone who might be in need of assistance.

“Under the Hielanmans umbrella, we at Homeless Project Scotland are offering the wonderful people of Glasgow a festive feast of a traditional Christmas dinner, puddings of food kindly donated from the Glasgow Central Hotel and cooked by The Busby Hotel, for people all over Glasgow.”

“While everyone has had a difficult year, Homeless Project Scotland wants to make sure that no one goes without a warm meal, basic supplies, or a safe place to sleep.”

Homeless Project Scotland accepts donations and volunteers at www.homelessprojectscotland.org.