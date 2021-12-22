Christmas gifts 2021: From adopting a tiger to gift vouchers, here are the best last-minute gifts you can send via email.

From adopting a tiger to gift vouchers, here are the best last-minute Christmas gifts to send via email in 2021.

With these last-minute gift vouchers, subscriptions, and memberships that can be emailed in time for Christmas, there’s no need to stress about running out of presents.

The future is always difficult to predict, and Christmas 2021 is clearly not shaping up as we had hoped.

However, one positive development stands out.

When it comes to buying gifts, we don’t even have to get out of the couch, fiddle with wrapping paper, or make a hasty dash to the gas station for something, anything, to give to a relative we’d forgotten to buy for.

One-fifth of the British public will not be giving any physical gifts this year, according to a recent study commissioned by payment service PayPal.

Which is understandable; we’re all concerned about the demise of the high street, but many will believe that the risk of bringing home a gift of Covid along with a load of plastic tat hasn’t been worth it this Christmas.

And, while home deliveries sound appealing, let’s face it: the anxiety-free ordering deadline was in May.

It’s no surprise, then, that businesses large and small have responded with a wider range of e-gifts than ever before, including food and entertainment vouchers and subscriptions, as well as access to live and virtual events.

If you’ve decided not to see your loved ones this year, or if a positive PCR test has taken away your choice, contactless technology allows you to send vouchers directly to the recipient’s inbox; no wrapping required.

Isn’t it a little drab? My kids and I both enjoy unwrapping presents. It’s a deep and passionate pleasure that lasts about 18 seconds.

Given that wrapping each present takes at least one minute, it’s worth debating whether the hassle is worthwhile.

Besides, I’m sure I’m not the only one who gets queasy at the sight of the family disappearing behind a mountain of gleaming, probably non-recyclable paper on Christmas morning.

A portion of it will be kept as a family heirloom.

Most won’t, in all likelihood.

So, if the answer is yes, why not be the giver who keeps on giving and consider a subscription or a voucher?

