Christmas greetings in other languages: how to say “Merry Christmas” in French, Spanish, and German

Here are some festive greetings in other languages, so you can spread Christmas cheer all over the world.

We’ll all be waking up on Saturday morning and wishing each other a “Merry Christmas,” but what will we say to our friends and family in other countries?

Here are some Christmas greetings in other languages to help you spread the holiday cheer.

You wish people a “Joyeux Noel” in French, which is nearly identical to “Merry Christmas.”

“Frohe Weihnachten” is a literal translation from German.

The Spanish greeting is “Feliz Navidad,” which you may recognize from José Feliciano’s popular song of the same name.

