Christmas jumpers from the “Middle of Lidl” help the supermarket set a new holiday record.

Christmas jumpers from the “Middle of Lidl” help the supermarket set a new seasonal high.

On the first day of sales, one item was sold every two seconds.

Despite the random gems found in the middle aisle, Lidl is probably not the first place to look for jumpers.

However, strong demand for Christmas sweaters in the so-called ‘aisle of wonder’ helped the discount supermarket chain set a new record for festive shoppers and sales.

In the four weeks leading up to December 26, the company reported a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in UK sales, up 21 percent from pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in Lidl’s ‘Middle of Lidl’ aisle, with one sold every two seconds on the first day of sale, according to the retailer.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the group saw the highest number of shoppers ever visit its UK stores, with footfall up 14% on its busiest day, December 23.

Customers switching from other supermarkets allegedly spent £21 million in December, according to the company.

“Despite ongoing challenges with the pandemic, customers continued to find ways to celebrate this Christmas,” Christian Hartnagel, chief executive of Lidl in the UK, said.

“As inflation continues to rise, I want to reassure each and every one of our customers that we remain committed to being the market’s lowest grocery prices,” he added.

The figures come after Aldi’s Christmas trading update on Monday, which showed a 0.4% year-over-year increase in December.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco, the two market leaders, will release their holiday results this week on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Lidl, which is part of the German retail conglomerate Schwartz, now has more than 890 stores in the UK, with plans to open eight more in January, including in London and Liverpool.