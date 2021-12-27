Christmas leftovers are being devoured by pet dogs – but it’s not good for them.

Many pet owners are routinely feeding their dogs leftovers like cheese and sausages, according to a new study, but experts warn that these foods are far from the varied, nutrient-dense meals dogs should be eating – and that they can be dangerous.

Christmas can be a time of overindulgence, but it’s not just humans who see a decrease in their healthy food intake during the holidays; pets do as well.

According to new research, many of the nation’s dogs are fed large amounts of tasty leftovers high in fat and salt, which can be harmful to their health and even fatal in some cases.

According to a survey conducted by dog food manufacturer Acana, a third of UK pet dogs are fed festive tidbits and leftovers, and 47% of owners admit to feeding their pets leftovers from takeaways throughout the year.

Nearly one in ten dogs are allowed to eat puddings, according to the study, with more than half of owners believing their dog prefers human food to their own.

However, experts warn that many of these meals, particularly around the holidays, are far from the varied, nutrient-dense diets that pets should consume.

“We can all get a little greedy over Christmas, and while we may have good intentions, traditional festive fare like mince pies, raisins, turkey stuffing, and Christmas pudding can actually make your pet seriously ill, if not fatal,” said Dr Marc Abraham, a TV vet and animal welfare campaigner.

“Owners must remain vigilant throughout the holiday season, especially because pets can easily sniff out any presents under the tree containing dangerous foods, such as chocolate.”

He advised anyone who suspects their pet has swallowed something to contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.

“It’s also important to politely request that any visitors, including children, refrain from feeding your pets anything,” he added.

“Any extra food, such as leftovers or treats, given to your pet by someone other than yourself can cause painful pancreatitis, vomiting and diarrhoea, and even a trip to the emergency vet; enough to ruin yours, your guests’, and your pet’s Christmas fun.”

