Orthodox churches in Hatay, Turkey’s southernmost province, held Christmas masses on Friday – Christmas Eve according to some Christian calendars.

Padre Dimitri Yildirim wished all those who celebrate Christmas a happy holiday in a ceremony at Iskenderun Orthodox Church in Iskenderun, once known as Little Alexandria.

“I wish peace, abundance, fellowship, and happiness to Turkey and our nation this Christmas,” he said.

Fatih Tosyali, the city’s mayor, and other local leaders were among those who attended the Iskenderun Christmas Eve mass.

Another Christmas mass was held in Antakya, a city known as Antioch around the time Jesus was born, led by Pontiff Jan Deluller of the Antakya Orthodox Church and Dimitri Dogum.

Fadi Hurigil, the head of the Antakya Orthodox Church Foundation, told the press after the mass that he hoped Christmas would bring peace, tranquility, and happiness to the entire world.

There was a fireworks display in the churchyard following the mass.

Those who attended the ceremony were given gift baskets prepared by the Hatay Municipality.

Christmas Day is observed on December 25th in Western Christianity.

Due to a calendar discrepancy, many Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas on January 25.

Christmas is celebrated in January in a number of countries, including Russia, Georgia, and Armenia.