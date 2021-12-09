Christmas parties in Scotland have been’strongly’ advised to be cancelled due to Omicron concerns.

Christmas parties in Scotland have been’strongly’ advised to be canceled due to Omicron fears.

People can help protect themselves and their loved ones by postponing plans, according to Public Health Scotland, because early evidence suggests Omicron is more transmissible than other variants.

Christmas parties in Scotland are being “strongly” advised to be cancelled due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Public Health Scotland has linked a number of outbreaks caused by the variant to Christmas parties.

“I understand that everyone is eager to celebrate this festive season, particularly after the pressures of the last 20 months,” said Dr. Nick Phin, the organization’s Director of Public Health Science. “However, by postponing some plans, we can all do our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

According to early evidence, Omicron is “much more transmissible” than previous variants.

“We still need to learn more about the severity of Omicron-related disease and the efficacy of vaccines,” he said, “but there are important things we can do now to help protect ourselves and our families.”

“To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, and in particular Omicron, I strongly advise people to postpone their Christmas parties to a later date.”

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday at a Downing Street press conference that Christmas parties and school nativities should continue.

Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this week that she expects Omicron cases in Scotland to skyrocket.

On Thursday, another case of the new variant was reported, bringing the total to 109.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid-19 death toll in Scotland is now at 9,688, based on people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days.

