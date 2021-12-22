Christmas payment dates for benefits such as Universal Credit, PIP, and Child Benefit are published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Due to the fact that some payment dates fall on Bank Holidays, the DWP has issued a warning that millions of people’s payments will be affected during the Christmas and New Year period.

HMRC has already updated its GOVUK pages for Tax Credits and Child Benefit payments over the holidays.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed holiday payment dates and given Universal Credit claimants some advice.

“Monthly-paid Universal Credit claimants who have two payments in one assessment period due to an early payment need not be concerned,” it said.

“They can have the second payment moved to another assessment period thanks to changes we made to the rules.”

Claimants will have more stability when receiving their benefits as a result of this.

“When claimants receive two monthly payments in one assessment period, they should notify their work coach.”

Benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions that may be affected include:

Universal Credit claimants will be paid on Wednesday, December 29, while other benefits will be paid on Friday, December 24.

Payment will be made on Friday, December 31 for all Scottish claimants and on Tuesday, January 4 for the rest of the UK.